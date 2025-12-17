Las Vegas police seek victims after man tied to youth sports programs arrested for sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department want to hear from any additional victims of a man who was just arrested for sex crimes involving children.
In a Tuesday news release, LVMPD officials identified the suspect as 44-year-old Sergio Reyes Rojas, who they say was arrested for a sexual assault that occurred in Las Vegas.
"Detectives believe there may be additional victims due to Rojas having ties to multiple youth sports programs," police stated.
Rojas was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for multiple charges, including:
- three counts of sexual assault against a child less than 16 years old
- one count of child abuse or neglect
- one count of kidnapping of a minor
Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Rojas, or who has information about this crime, to contact LVMPD detectives or Crime Stoppers. The LVMPD Sexual Assault Detail can be reached by phone at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
