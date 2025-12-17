Arrest report: Henderson man shot by police after allegedly driving car at officer during domestic call

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report that Channel 13 obtained from the Henderson Police Department reveal more details of reports about a man allegedly trying to kidnap a woman near the 1000 block of Center Street on Sunday.

According to the arrest report, Henderson Police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a domestic battery at around 9:43 a.m.

A woman told police that the suspect, now identified as Avyonte Webb, was trying to force a woman into his car and was blocking her from leaving her home.

Police arrived at the apartment around 9:45 a.m. and told Webb to approach their vehicle. Police say Webb entered his car, ignored their commands and proceeded to drive their car towards an officer, which caused police to fire their guns. According to a body camera footage review conducted by Henderson Police, Webb's car is seen moving directly towards Officer Trejo. Trejo moves back and fires his weapon towards Webb.

After the shooting, Webb hit two parked cars before fleeing the scene.

Another accident was reported around 9:51 a.m. on Lake Mead Parkway and South Water Street. Henderson Police were able to locate Webb on the 95 highway, but contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department due to the direction the car was traveling.

Around 10:06 a.m. Henderson Police received reports from Metro Police about a man arriving at someone's home with gunshot wounds

According to the girlfriend, a verbal argument started when she confronted Webb about the blunt wrappers she couldn't find. Webb then went outside and parked his car in front of her vehicle.

According to the victim, Webb had threatened to damage her car before and believed that's what he was going to do.

According to the arrest report, Webb did break her turn signal lever and backed his Chevy Malibu into her leg. Although the victim stated that Webb "wasn't going to hurt me, but he was acting like he was."

Police asked the victim about the witness's account of Webb kidnapping her. The victim said she was pretending to throw a rock at Webb's car and was running around Webb's car as Webb was chasing her. The victim got into the driver's seat and Webb pulled her out of the car.

The victim said that Webb had a history of physically abusing her. Officers saw that a strap on her shirt was ripped.

At 11:56 a.m., officers went to UMC Trauma, where they found Webb in stable condition but sustained 5 apparent gunshot wounds.

According to Henderson Police, Webb intentionally placed Officer Trejo in "reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm."

Henderson Police determined they have probable cause for the following charges:



Assault on a protected person

Resist public officer

Duty upon damaging an unattended vehicle

Duty to sop at an accident with an attended vehicle

Webb was placed under arrest and is still undergoing medical treatment.