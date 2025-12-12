LVMPD: Man fatally shoots other man before killing himself in northwest valley

UPDATE | Friday 9 a.m.

Police have confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of North Vogue Street and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

One man was visiting a friend when the other man arrived and entered the home without permission, according to detectives.

Words were exchanged between the two before the man who had entered the home without permission pulled out a gun and shot the other man multiple times, police said.

He then reportedly shot himself.

This is an ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

