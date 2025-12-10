Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence-related charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is announcing the arrest of one of its officers on charges related to domestic violence.
Philippe Dinh was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for at least 11 charges, including:
- two counts of second-degree kidnapping
- one count of domestic batter by strangulation
- one count of assault constituting domestic violence with use of a deadly weapon
- one count of domestic battery with use of a deadly weapon
- three counts of coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force
- one count of coercion constituting domestic violence
- two counts of domestic battery, first offense
This is the second time in about a week that an LVMPD officer has been arrested for domestic violence charges.
On Dec. 3, the department announced the arrest of Chandler Pike, whose girlfriend told police he had beaten and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.
Crime
Arrest report: LVMPD officer strangled girlfriend, threatened to shoot himself
In a media release announcing Dinh's arrest, LVMPD notes that Dinh has been employed by the department since 2021 and is assigned to the Community Safety Division of the Southeast Area Command.
Dinh is expected to be suspended without pay while the investigation is ongoing, according to LVMPD.
