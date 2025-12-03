Las Vegas police officer arrested on five domestic violence-related charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of one of its officers on charges related to domestic violence.

Chandler Pike was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for a number of charges, including:



two felony counts of domestic violence - strangulation

one felony count of coercion with threat of force - domestic violence

one misdemeanor count of domestic battery

one count of coercion constituting domestic violence

According to officials with LVMPD, Pike has been with the department since 2020 and is assigned to the Community Safety Division of the Enterprise Area Command. He has been placed on suspension of police powers without pay.