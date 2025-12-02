Police arrest boyfriend for murder after woman is found shot in Spring Valley parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 41-year-old man is in police custody for the shooting death of his girlfriend at a Spring Valley apartment complex on Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Richard Watson, who police say was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The investigation began at 8:30 p.m. when police were summoned to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Arville Street, near Flamingo Road, on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a woman in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite first responders' attempts to render aid, police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. As of this report, she had not been publicly identified.

Through their investigation, LVMPD detectives determined Watson had shot his girlfriend and fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators were then able to locate Watson and arrest him, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.