Police confirm Utah arrest of suspect connected to south valley fatal shooting of woman and toddler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection to a Monday night double homicide that happened in the south valley.

Ziaire Ham was arrested by the Ogden City Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol on Tuesday, March 3.

The 22-year-old is booked into the Weber County jail for his charges out of Utah, but will face a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon once extradited back to Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed as 20-year-old Danaijha Robinson and the toddler as 1-year-old Nhalani Hiner from Henderson.

Sources close to the family tell us Robinson was the toddler's aunt.

Family members who created an online fundraiser in Robinson's memory are describing her as having a kind heart, an infectious laugh, and an unforgettable sense of humor.

Sources close to the family say that just before the shooting, Robinson, the toddler, the toddler's mother, and another woman were traveling in a small "caravan," driving behind another car after leaving a location.

According to those sources, police pulled over the car they were following, which they said was the same vehicle Metro identified as having stopped during a "routine" traffic stop just before officers responded to the deadly shooting.

During that traffic stop, the car Robinson and the toddler were in parked around the corner.

Sources say the driver of that car and the toddler's mother then got out and walked toward the vehicle police had pulled over— leaving Robinson and the child inside the car. Moments later, an unknown suspect shot and killed Robinson and the 1-year-old.

That's when officers who were responding to the traffic stop rushed to the scene and found Robinson and the toddler inside a car that had been shot at several times.

Police investigate the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman and a 1-year-old toddler in the area of Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.

Ham's Utah charges come after authorities saw him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Utah.

When police tried to initiate a traffic stop, he drove away, running multiple stop signs and crossing into opposing traffic.

The vehicle was eventually located in a driveway, and Ham was roughly 1-2 blocks away when police caught up with him and took him into custody.

His charges out of Utah include theft by receiving stolen property, failure to respond to officer's signal to stop, and reckless driving.

