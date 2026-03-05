Police investigating possible connection between Utah arrest and double homicide in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman and a toddler were shot and killed Monday night near Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive. Channel 13 has learned that an arrest made in Ogden, Utah, could lead to a suspect, according to Utah authorities.

The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed alongside a toddler in a Monday night shooting in the South Valley as Danaijha Robinson, 20. The Coroner's Office has also identified the toddler as 1-year-old Nhalani Hiner from Henderson.

Sources close to the family tell me Robinson was the 1-year-old's aunt.

Family members who created an online fundraiser in Robinson's memory are describing her as having a kind heart, an infectious laugh, and an unforgettable sense of humor.

Investigators say Robinson and the toddler were shot and killed Monday night by an unknown suspect near Starr Avenue and Interstate 15.

Jean Paul Paquet, a local resident, described what he witnessed.

"Hysteria, we woke up, the dog was barking, we looked out the window, and we saw a car with the windows blasted out. Gunshots," Paquet said.

PREVIOUS REPORT| Mary Kielar talks to neighbors about what they heard and saw the night of the shooting:

Police investigate fatal shooting of woman, toddler in south Las Vegas Valley

Sources close to the family say that just before the shooting, Robinson, the toddler, the toddler's mother, and another woman were following a car in a "small caravan."

According to sources, police pulled over the car they were following — the same vehicle Metro identified as having stopped just before officers responded to the deadly shooting. The car Robinson and the toddler were in was parked around the corner.

Sources say the driver of that car and the toddler's mother then got out and walked toward the vehicle police had pulled over. Moments later, an unknown suspect shot and killed Robinson and the 1-year-old.

Metro has not yet identified a suspect or made an arrest connected to the shooting.

Ogden police say they arrested a man who led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle connected to Monday's double homicide. Court documents show that vehicle was stolen out of Phoenix earlier that day.

The man is now booked into the Weber County Jail and faces charges for reckless driving, driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.

Ogden Police Captain Tim Scott said his department is working with Metro investigators to determine if the man is a "viable suspect" in the double homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

