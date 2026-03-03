Police investigate fatal shooting of woman, toddler in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman and a toddler are dead after Las Vegas police say an unknown suspect shot them inside a car in the south Las Vegas Valley on Monday night.

A lawyer representing the woman's family identified her to Channel 13 as 20-year-old Danaijha Robinson.

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robinson and the toddler were shot and killed inside a vehicle just after 9 p.m. in the 11000 block of Victoria Medici Street, near Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.

Homicide Lt. Robert Price says LVMPD officers were already in the area when shots were fired, having made a "routine" traffic stop just before the shooting.

Price said officers followed the sound of the gunshots and found Robinson and the toddler inside a car that had been shot at several times. First responders gave them medical attention until they could be taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A source close to the investigation tells Channel 13 the car involved in the traffic stop is connected to the car in which Robinson and the toddler were killed.

Las Vegas police say their investigation is ongoing. As of Tuesday afternoon, they had not publicly identified any suspects.



Jean Paul Paquet, who lives on Victoria Medici Street, tells Channel 13 he woke up on Monday night to the sound of gunshots. We caught up with him while he was outside, hosing blood and glass off his front curb.

"We woke up, and the dog was barking, and we looked out the window. We saw the car with the windows blasted out," Paquet said. "Pretty frightening stuff."

His neighbor, Troy, said he heard the gunshots, too.

"I heard three and then like two seconds later, the rest," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.