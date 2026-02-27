Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple people detained after reported southern valley shooting, says LVMPD

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in the southern valley on Friday.

It happened around 7:19 a.m. in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road, in the area of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said no injuries were reported but that multiple people at a nearby residence were detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

