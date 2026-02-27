Multiple people detained after reported southern valley shooting, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in the southern valley on Friday.
It happened around 7:19 a.m. in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road, in the area of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said no injuries were reported but that multiple people at a nearby residence were detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
