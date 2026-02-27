Multiple arrested in connection to reported North Las Vegas carjacking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas have confirmed a carjacking that happened overnight.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Owens Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The victim told officers he was assaulted by multiple people and that his white Dodge Charger was taken as the suspects fled the area.
Police later located the stolen car near the area of Gowan Road and Civic Center Drive.
The vehicle was recovered, and multiple people associated with the incident were taken into custody.
