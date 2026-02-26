Police: Shooting under investigation in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting is under investigation in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Channel 13.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Swaying Ferns Drive, near Tee Pee Lane and Tompkins Avenue, at 1:23 p.m.

One man has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and another man has been detained at the scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. They did not immediately release additional details about the circumstances of the case.