Man jailed for open murder amid investigation into fatal North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is jailed for open murder in connection with a homicide investigation in North Las Vegas, the city's police department says.

Police were initially called to investigate a shooting at 12:36 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Camino Al Norte, near Lone Mountain Road. Police said the suspect fled the scene before their arrival.

An adult male was found in the area suffering from an apparent critical injury, and he was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. On Wednesday, police were informed that the victim had died from his injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jesse Robinson III, who was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

As of this report, the victim had not been publicly identified.

Police urge anyone with information about this homicide to contact NLVPD by calling 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.