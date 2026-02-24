Metro Police search for white sedan in I-215 freeway shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help in a shooting that happened on 215 eastbound at North Hualapai Way on Feb. 16.

Officers spoke to the victim and learned that an older white sedan drove to the passenger side of his car and shot inside the car multiple times.

At some point, the cars crashed into each other and the suspect fled on the 215. No one was injured.

Authorities are now looking for an older white sedan with damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

If anyone had additional information, please contact the Violent Gun Crime Unit at 702-828-7815. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

