Possible road-rage shooting investigation closes portion of 215 in northwest valley

Channel 13 has learned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that a man says he was shot at while driving on the freeway.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large section of the 215 Beltway is closed Monday as police investigate a man claiming to have been shot at.

The suspect is reporting minor injuries and the incident could possibly be road rage-related, Metro said.

As the investigation continues, all northbound lanes of the 215 from Ann Road to Durango are closed.

