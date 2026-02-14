Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of western valley business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a business at gunpoint.

It happened around 5:38 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2025, near the 7000 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, just west of the I-11, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black man of medium build, seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, gray sweatpants, black pants, and black gloves. Police said he was carrying a blue backpack.

The second suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, dark pants, black shoes, and black gloves. Police said he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.