Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of western valley business

Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of western valley business
LVMPD
Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of western valley business
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a business at gunpoint.

It happened around 5:38 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2025, near the 7000 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, just west of the I-11, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black man of medium build, seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, gray sweatpants, black pants, and black gloves. Police said he was carrying a blue backpack.

The second suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, dark pants, black shoes, and black gloves. Police said he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team