Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of western valley business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a business at gunpoint.
It happened around 5:38 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2025, near the 7000 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, just west of the I-11, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police describe the first suspect as a Black man of medium build, seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, gray sweatpants, black pants, and black gloves. Police said he was carrying a blue backpack.
The second suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, dark pants, black shoes, and black gloves. Police said he was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
-
Criminal complaint details Oregon man's arrest after threatening Nevada lawmakerJuhr, a 41-year-old from Oregon, was arrested and charged with "interstate communications — threat" following a concerning message directed towards a
Man shoots and kills roommate during fight, Metro Police saysA homicide investigation is underway near Maryland and Tropicana, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LVMPD: One shot, killed following domestic dispute in Spring ValleyPolice are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one in Spring Valley just after midnight on Thursday.
Woman pleads guilty in counterfeit coupon scheme, says U.S. Attorney's OfficeSerena Reamy Hedden manufactured nearly 3.5 million counterfeit coupons at her home, according to court documents from August 2017 to September 2019.