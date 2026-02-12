Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway near Maryland and Tropicana

13 Action News
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway near Maryland and Tropicana, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story.

