LVMPD report details arrest of man who photographed under child's skirt at a Burger King

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared new information regarding the arrest of Christopher Lee Edwards, who was recently accused of child sex crimes.

We first brought you this story on February 5 when police announced they were searching for additional victims of Edwards.

Crime LVMPD seeking additional victims of man accused of child sex crimes KTNV Staff

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, the incident happened around 2:05 p.m. on January 22, 2026 when several witnesses saw Edwards using a phone to take photos under a young girl's dress inside of a Burger King restaurant.

When police were alerted, they learned that Edwards had tried to flee the scene when he was confronted by both customers and employees. The report states that he was held by witnesses until Metro's arrival. Edwards was taken into custody around 4:15 p.m. that same day.

Leading up to the arrest, LVMPD said that the victim's mother had brought her three daughters to the restaurant, and was told by an employee that a man (later identified as Edwards) standing close to behind her family was taking photos under her child's dress.

After an employee yelled at Edwards, he attempted to run. A customer inside the restaurant followed Edwards, detaining him. Another individual followed Edwards, taking his phone and deleting numerous photographs from it. Police said the phone was later given to officers upon their arrival, and was seized "pending a search warrant for complete forensic examination."

Edwards was initially charged with Preparation of Materials Depicting Pornography Involving a Minor. Following his booking into the Clark County jail, Edwards' charges have been updated to Capture/Distribute/Display Image of a Private Area, Child Abuse or Neglect, and Lewdness by a Person over 18 in Presence of a Child Under 18.

He is currently being held on a $40,000 bail.