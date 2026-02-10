LVMPD: Stabbing leaves two dead downtown, suspect injured by own knife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a fatal stabbing that killed two people on Monday night.
Metro's Lieutenant Price held a media briefing to share the preliminary details of this incident. Here is what we've learned so far.
WATCH | Lt. Price's full media briefing
Around 10 p.m. yesterday, LVMPD received a call for service regarding an incident at the 200 block of North 8th Street.
The caller reported that one individual had been stabbed, and that the suspect had been detained by witnesses in the area.
Officers found a man in his late 30s to early 40s lying on the floor inside an apartment. The victim had been stabbed, and later pronounced dead on the scene.
LVMPD noted that the suspect, a man of similar age to the victim, had also sustained stab wounds. Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries a half hour later.
WATCH | Two dead following stabbing downtown
Investigators believe the suspect had waited in the apartment hallway for the victim, where he attacked the victim as he walked by. According to police, the suspect was stabbed by his own knife during the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to LVMPD Homicide, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada.
