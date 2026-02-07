LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight between two men in downtown Las Vegas has turned into a homicide investigation, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tell Channel 13.

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after the events that unfolded just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Stewart Avenue and 3rd Street.

WATCH | Here's video of the scene:

SCENE VIDEO: Man dead, another hospitalized after fight escalates in downtown Las Vegas

Police began their investigation after two men arrived separately at local hospitals with sharp force injuries, said Lt. Monique Rodriguez.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, but police believe the two men got into a fight that escalated due to "an issue over disrespect."

An LVMPD officer getting off work at the department's headquarters on M.L.K. Boulevard saw a car "driving erratically" and noticed it had blood on the side, Rodriguez said. The officer followed the vehicle to a local hospital, where a man was admitted with multiple stab wounds.

A short time later, police got a call from another local hospital that someone had shown up there with a sharp force injury, Rodriguez said.

The person with multiple stab wounds, whom Rodriguez characterized as a man in his 20s, died at the hospital.

Rodriguez could not immediately say whether the surviving person would face charges. She says police don't believe there are outstanding suspects in this case.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.