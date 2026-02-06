Police search for suspects in shooting that critically injured 2 people east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for suspects after a shooting that left at least two people with critical injuries on Thursday evening.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms shots were fired in the area of Sierra Vista and University Center drives just after 5 p.m.
Two people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition.
Detectives are responding to take over the investigation, Channel 13 was told.
As of this report, police tell us the shooter has not been located.
A Channel 13 photojournalist is en route to the area. This is a developing story.
-
Report: CCSD teacher exchanged sexually explicit texts with 13-year-old studentBrian Conway was booked on charges of using or permitting a minor to produce pornography, luring a child with a computer for sex acts, and possession of visual pornography of a person under 16.
LVMPD seeking additional victims of man accused of child sex crimesChristopher Edwards was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on two charges of Preparation of Materials Depicting Pornography Involving a Minor.
Officers involved in shooting that killed suspect, child hostage identifiedOfficers Jonathan Lo and Damon O'Donnell were part of the response to the incident in the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway.
Police seek additional victims of teacher arrested for sex-related crimesLas Vegas police are asking the community to be on alert for students who may have had contact with 48-year-old Brian Conway, who was arrested on Tuesday.