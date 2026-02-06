Police search for suspects in shooting that critically injured 2 people east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for suspects after a shooting that left at least two people with critical injuries on Thursday evening.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms shots were fired in the area of Sierra Vista and University Center drives just after 5 p.m.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Detectives are responding to take over the investigation, Channel 13 was told.

As of this report, police tell us the shooter has not been located.

A Channel 13 photojournalist is en route to the area. This is a developing story.