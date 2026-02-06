Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police search for suspects in shooting that critically injured 2 people east of Las Vegas Strip

Shooting Sierra Vista Drive
Jim Flint, KTNV
Las Vegas police are in the early stages of their investigation into a shooting that left two people critically injured in the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.
Shooting Sierra Vista Drive
Shooting Sierra Vista Drive
Shooting Sierra Vista Drive
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for suspects after a shooting that left at least two people with critical injuries on Thursday evening.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms shots were fired in the area of Sierra Vista and University Center drives just after 5 p.m.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Detectives are responding to take over the investigation, Channel 13 was told.

As of this report, police tell us the shooter has not been located.

A Channel 13 photojournalist is en route to the area. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team