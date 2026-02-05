Report: CCSD math teacher exchanged sexually explicit texts with 13-year-old student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning new details surrounding the arrest of a Las Vegas middle school teacher on child sex crimes charges.

Brian Conway was booked into the Clark County jail for using or permitting a minor to produce pornography, luring a child with a computer for sex acts, and possession of visual pornography of a person under 16.

Channel 13 recently obtained Conway’s arrest report, detailing his alleged relationship with a 13-year-old student.

According to the report, a father reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department saying his daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with her math teacher, identifying him as Conway.

The father reported he found “sexually explicit” text conversations between his daughter and Conway on her cell phone, communicating through Instagram, Signal and text messages. He said he found pictures of his daughter naked and masturbating that had been sent to Conway, and that Conway also sent photos and videos of himself naked and masturbating.

During an interview with police, the father said he and his family had lived in Las Vegas for roughly nine months before moving to Illinois in January of 2026 for economic reasons. While living in Las Vegas, the father confirmed his daughter had attended Clifford J. Lawrence Middle School.

The father said his wife had noticed their daughter texting late at night, so she took her phone and went through it, finding the photos, videos, and conversations between their daughter and the man identified as Conway.

When the parents spoke to their daughter, she said the relationship with Conway had progressed throughout the months.

The daughter said it began with Conway kissing her, then touching her breast and butt. She said he then put his hands inside her pants, and he made her touch his privates as well.

Conway reportedly moved her desk next to his desk, and other students noticed the extra attention she was getting, with some even asking if Conway was her father.

Conway had reportedly given her a gold necklace and a matching hoodie.

The father said he thought Conway was tutoring his daughter because she was staying after school.

The father also said he found conversations on the phone of Conway saying he was going to get the daughter from her new home and bring her back to his place for a week so they could have all the sex they wanted.

The father provided a cell phone number and a home address for Conway and reported that he was a teacher at Clifford J. Lawrence Junior High School.

Detectives went to Lawrence Junior High to locate Conway. They made contact with the school principal, who confirmed Conway was a math teacher there since the beginning of the school year, but that he hadn’t been at work this week.

Authorities located Conway at his apartment, and a search warrant was granted for his digital devices, clothing, and photographs of his residence. During the search, two different iPhones and three different laptops were recovered.

When police interviewed Conway, he confirmed he worked at Clifford J. Lawrence Junior High School, teaching 8th-grade math.

Conway confirmed he knew of the specific student whose father was in communication with police, saying she confided in him about issues with her parents.

When pressed for further information about his relationship with her, Conway asked for an attorney.