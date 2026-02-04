Police seek additional victims of Las Vegas teacher arrested for sex-related crimes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a local teacher's arrest for sex-related crimes, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believes there may be additional victims.

They're asking the community to be on alert for students who may have had contact with 48-year-old Brian Conway, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say Conway was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for using or permitting a minor to produce pornography, luring a child with a computer for sex acts, and possession of visual pornography of a person under 16.

"Detectives believe there may be additional victims due to [Conway] being a teacher with ties to local youth students," LVMPD officials stated in a news release.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Conway, or who has information that could help investigators, is urged to contact LVMPD's Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.