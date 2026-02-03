Property manager facing additional gun charge as part of investigation into illegal biological lab

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The property manager arrested as part of an investigation into a possible illegal biological lab is facing additional charges after a search of his home.

We previously told you about Ori Solomon, who was booked into the Clark County jail for a felony charge of improperly disposing of hazardous waste.

Channel 13 has now learned Solomon is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to a federal criminal complaint, during a search of Solomon's residence on Jan. 31, 2026, officers found a room that appeared to be his office. Inside, they found a wallet with his name, a French passport bearing the name "Ori Salomon," and an Israeli passport with the name "Ori Solomon."

Also inside the office, authorities saw two 9mm bullets on a computer stand and located a black Glock semi-automatic pistol in a side cabinet. However, because the search warrant didn't include the seizure of firearms, the gun was left at the residence.

The next day, Solomon reportedly made a call while in Clark County jail to a phone number listed for his adult daughter. During the call, records say Solomon asked, "Is there any guns left? Is there any guns left in the house or did they confiscate it?"

Investigation into Solomon's immigration status prevents him from owning or possessing a firearm, as he is currently in the U.S. under an E-2, non-immigrant visa.

On Monday, Feb. 2, a search warrant was granted for Solomon's home to include the seizure of guns, ammo, and related items. During the search, authorities seized six guns, ammunition, and firearm accessories. That included four handguns and two rifles.

Solomon's adult daughter confirmed to authorities that the only people who lived in the residence were herself, Solomon, and Solomon's two minor children. She also said the firearms in the residence belonged to Solomon.

Solomon was originally taken into custody after police and the FBI raided a home near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Saturday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said investigators recovered "evidence of possible biological material, including refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids."

Sheriff McMahill briefing on where the investigation stood as of Monday, Feb. 2:

FBI, Metro Police find more than 1,000 samples at alleged illegal bio lab

As Channel 13 reported, the home is owned by an LLC registered to a Chinese citizen who was linked to a similar investigation in Reedley, Calif., near Fresno.

In addition to the home in Las Vegas, investigators searched at least 20 other locations, looking for connections to Saturday's search, ABC News reported.

As of Sunday night, sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News that investigators were still working to determine what materials they recovered from the Las Vegas home. Vials removed from the home were being taken to the county's secure testing facility for testing to determine whether they are harmful.

Channel 13 will continue to press officials for more details in this case and bring you the latest as we learn them.