Owner of Las Vegas home investigated for illicit biological lab linked to similar investigation in California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owner of a Las Vegas home searched by police and the FBI as part of an investigation into reports of an illegal biological lab may be linked to a similar investigation in California, Channel 13 has learned.

This comes after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and FBI served a search warrant at the property, near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, on Saturday. Inside the home, investigators found "evidence of possible biological material, including refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids," Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

Clark County property records identify the owner of the home as David Destiny Discovery, LLC. — a business registered through the Nevada Secretary of State's Office to David He.

David He and David Destiny Discovery, LLC. are both named in a prior federal investigation of an alleged illegal biological laboratory in Reedley, California, near Fresno.

Federal prosecutors in that investigation identified "David He" as an alias for a man named Xia Bei Zhu, who was arrested and charged in October 2023 in connection with the warehouse in Reedley.

According to prosecutors, the warehouse was linked to the illegal manufacturing of medical test kits, including illicit COVID-19, HIV, and pregnancy tests. Staff with the Fresno County Public Health Department who investigated the warehouse documented the discovery of "blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples and serums; and thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids and suspected biological material."

Channel 13 video shows investigators searching the home in northeast Las Vegas:

AT THE SCENE: FBI, police search home in east Las Vegas Valley

McMahill told reporters on Saturday that at least one person has been arrested in connection with the Las Vegas investigation, but he said investigators are not ready to identify that person.

As of this report, Channel 13 has not been able to confirm the identity of the person arrested on Saturday. A check of Clark County Detention Center records on Sunday did not reveal any inmate named David He or Xia Bei Zhu.

Las Vegas police say they will update the public about the ongoing investigation in the coming days. Channel 13 will continue working to find more information about the investigation and any potential suspects.