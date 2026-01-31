Reports of ‘possible biological lab’ prompt police, FBI search of east Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation into a "possible biological laboratory" prompted police and FBI agents to converge on an east Las Vegas home early Saturday morning.

According to new information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, SWAT and the FBI searched two homes in the area of East Washington Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

At a home on Sugar Springs Drive, investigators found "evidence of possible biological material, including refrigerators containing unknown liquids," Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

A Channel 13 crew documented the heavy police presence, including a number of FBI agents and a pile of large, yellow plastic bags outside the home on Saturday.

McMahill says it will take extensive and careful work from multiple agencies to ensure the "proper recovery and mitigation" of items found inside the home.

What those items are is still not clear at the time of this report, though police did confirm at least one arrest has been made. McMahill says investigators are not yet ready to identify that person, and police did not take questions from members of the media on Saturday afternoon.



Police had previously warned the public of a "prolonged investigation" in the area, adding that "this is not part of any ICE operation."

We've been told this situation is still developing, and investigators expect to release more information in the coming days.

For residents in this part of the northeast valley, McMahill warns that a law enforcement presence will likely be seen in the area for several hours and possibly even days. He stressed that this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

Investigators also add that FBI agents searched a neighboring home on Temple View Drive and "there was no threat found at the residence."