Property manager arrested amid investigation into illegal biological lab in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The property manager arrested amid an investigation into reports of an illegal biological lab at a Las Vegas home has been identified.

According to jail records, 55-year-old Ori Solomon was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for a felony charge of improperly disposing of hazardous waste.

Solomon was taken into custody after police and the FBI raided a home near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said investigators recovered "evidence of possible biological material, including refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids."

As Channel 13 reported, the home is owned by an LLC registered to a Chinese citizen who was linked to a similar investigation in Reedley, Calif., near Fresno.

Jhovani Carrillo reports the latest updates on this ongoing investigation:

Las Vegas homeowner investigated for illicit biological lab linked to investigation in California

Federal prosecutors say the lab found inside a warehouse was used to manufacture unauthorized medical test kits, like tests for COVID-19 and pregnancy. Investigators found approximately 1,000 lab mice in poor condition inside the warehouse, as well as vials labeled with names of diseases, including HIV, malaria, and Ebola.

Jia Bei Zhou was charged with distributing adulterated and misbranded COVID-19 tests and lying to authorities. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

In addition to the home in Las Vegas, investigators searched at least 20 other locations, looking for connections to Saturday's search, ABC News reported.

That may have included an additional search of the Reedley warehouse, Channel 13 has learned. The city's mayor issued a statement over the weekend addressing "significant speculation" about law enforcement presence at the property.

"The city can confirm that this is not related to a federal ICE action in any way and that there are no biologicals or any remaining lab equipment in [the warehouse," Mayor Matthew Tuttle stated.

As of Sunday night, sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News that investigators were still working to determine what materials they recovered from the Las Vegas home. Vials removed from the home were being taken to the county's secure testing facility for testing to determine whether they are harmful.

Police do not believe there is any immediate threat to the public, McMahill said at a Saturday news conference.

Law enforcement officials are expected to share additional information at a press conference on Monday afternoon.