North Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead, investigation underway

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot in North Las Vegas early Sunday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Police say that around 3:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East Centennial Parkway due to reports of a shooting with a possible victim.
When police arrived, they found a man with critical injuries. Officers and medical crews attempted life-saving procedures, but the victim succumbed to their injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
NLVPD detectives and CSIs are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information related to this homicide is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
