CCSD elementary school teacher booked on child abuse charges, District shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) has shared that a Wing and Lilly Fong Elementary School teacher has been booked on child abuse related charges.
CCSD Police Department has identified 51-year-old Kha Nam Nguyen as the employee involved. Nguyen is employed as a fifth-grade teacher at Fong Elementary.
According to the District, he was "assigned to home since the beginning of the investigation per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit."
According to the Clark County Department of Corrections, Nguyen was booked on the following charges:
- 1 count of child abuse or neglect (1st degree)
- 5 counts of contact with a minor or mentally ill person (1st degree)
He is being held on a $15,000 bail, and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 14.
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