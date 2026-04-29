Man facing terrorism charge for threat to 'shoot up' Las Vegas High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of threatening to "shoot up" Las Vegas High School is facing several charges.

Christopher Reeves, 48, allegedly sent his mother an email on April 17 that stated, "I am going to shot [sic] as many people as I can and shoot up Las Vegas High School." His mother contacted police, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.

Reeves's mother told officers she believed this was a credible threat because her son is schizophrenic and "is having a mental health issue due to believe [sic] she is part of the FBI/CIA."

Clark County School District police and four Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were sent to the property to scope things out and "nothing out of the ordinary was observed," the arrest report states. Officers said Reeves was not seen at the property.

Due to the nature of the threat, the report states LVMPD officers were notified to look for him. Reeves was ultimately found at a Barnes and Noble store in Henderson and taken into custody. The report states he refused to talk to detectives.

Reeves was arrested for making a threat or false information regarding an act of terrorism. According to jail records, he is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled in court for a preliminary hearing on May 5.

Court records also reveal this is not the first run-in he's had with police.

According to the arrest report, at least five prior police reports have been filed against Reeves. Four were harassment claims, and one was for violating a temporary protective order.

Two additional cases against Reeves are still active.

One case involves harassment, domestic violence, and violating a temporary protective order. He was out on bail for this case when the threat was reported by his mother. Court records show he is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 20 for a status check.

A second case involves harassment and stalking. That case was originally filed on Jan. 11, 2025. Court records show that on Jan. 20, 2026, the stalking charge was dismissed because Reeves agreed to plead guilty to a harassment charge. He was given a 60-day suspended sentence.

Court records show a warrant was issued on March 4 because Christopher did not show up to court. That matter is also scheduled to be heard on May 5.