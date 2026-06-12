U.S. Marshals arrest North Las Vegas murder suspect in upstate New York

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas murder suspect was arrested in Utica, New York, on Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kali Hines, 21, was wanted by the North Las Vegas Police Department on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Feb. 18.

The U.S. Marshals said NLVPD requested assistance from them in an effort to find Hines, who investigators determined had fled Nevada and was hiding in Utica. Task force members conducted surveillance on a residence occupied by Hines and later captured him, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said Hines was transported to the Utica Police Department for processing and will go before a judge. He is expected to be "remanded as a fugitive from justice" and will await extradition to Nevada.

The February shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 100 block of East Rome Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene after reports of a vehicle that had hit a wall of an apartment complex due to a shooting.

WATCH | Channel 13 was at the scene following the shooting:

Police investigating shooting in North Las Vegas that leaves one dead

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent critical injury. Officers removed him from the car and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deshawn Pitts is also facing charges in connection with the shooting.