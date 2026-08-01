LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about a homicide investigation underway at a residence near Whitney Librar.y.

Channel 13 attended a media briefing held by LVMPD's Lieutenant Rober Price this morning for more information.

You can watch that full briefing here.

Apparent murder-suicide leaves couple dead, LVMPD investigates

According to police, a call for service was received at 3:30 a.m. from a woman who said she had been battered with a firearm by her boyfriend.

KTNV

Officers responded to the area of 5000 Haystack Drive, where they heard a gunshot as they approached the house.

Inside the home, police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. After medical teams arrived, both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

KTNV

"What we believe happened, is a murder suicide," Lt. Price shared. At this time, police said that no other occupants were inside the house.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact LVMPD's Apparent murder-suicide leaves couple dead, LVMPD investigates

