Suspect arrested in connection to shooting in North Las Vegas that left one dead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A section of a North Las Vegas road is closed as police investigate a shooting on Wednesday.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 100 block of East Rome Boulevard, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police were responding to a vehicle that had hit a wall of an apartment complex due to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent critical injury.

Officers got him out of the car and attempted life-saving measures, but he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police later announced the arrest of Deshawn Pitts in connection with the shooting.

Pitts was booked on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Here's video of the scene as police investigated: