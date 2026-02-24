Man waited armed outside burning home, armed, before killing ex, according to arrest report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details surrounding what led to a shooting that killed one and a house fire that endangered the lives of a family Friday night.

We first told you about William Hall over the weekend after he was arrested on charges of open murder and arson.

Through an arrest report Channel 13 obtained, we're learning more about the circumstances of the shooting and Hall's mental state leading up to that night.

Events of that night

Around 9:18 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a man saying he had been shot at by 60-year-old Hall. The man also reported that Hall had set the house on fire, according to the report.

When officers arrived, they arrested Hall, who was found in the front yard armed with a handgun as well as a shotgun.

Police then began clearing out the home and the motorhome parked out front. When they entered the motorhome, they found a woman inside with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The woman, identified as Krystal Graham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall's relationship to Graham and others involved

When officers interviewed the man who called dispatch, he confirmed several people lived in the house, all of whom were related to Graham in some way. This included Hall, who had previously been in a relationship with Graham. The two had an adult daughter, who lived elsewhere at the time.

The man, who identified himself as Graham's brother, said he went to his kitchen around 9 p.m. Friday and heard noises coming from the backyard. When he went outside, he found Hall armed with a long gun. Hall reportedly told him to get away and that he had already set the house on fire. Hall then raised his weapon and fired in the brother's direction, he told police. At that time, he ran back inside the house and heard the round hit the house.

Graham's brother went inside and told his wife what was happening, and together they helped Graham's mother outside the house. Once Hall was taken into police custody, Graham's brother said he noticed the door of the motorhome open. He went inside and found Graham, discovering she had been shot.

Detectives at the scene also spoke to Hall and Graham's adult daughter, who had arrived after the fact. She told authorities that Hall had a history of depression and alcohol abuse, and that he had been prescribed medication to help with his drinking, but one of the side effects was schizophrenic episodes. She also said Hall had made statements about dying and suicide while he was depressed.

She reportedly told police that earlier that morning, Hall had sent her text messages saying Graham was trying to kick him out of the house and that he had nowhere to go. Hall also told his daughter that he believed the others in the house had put hidden cameras in his bedroom and bathroom. When she followed up with Graham, she denied it.

Hall's account

Hall made statements to officers at the scene, saying he "knew his fate" and that he "got tired of her, so he set the house on fire and shot her." He was taken to LVMPD Headquarters for further questioning.

During interviews, Hall told detectives he had been suffering for months because of what he believed Grahm and her family had been doing to him.

After losing his job and his car, Hall said he had no income and had stopped using his bank account. He claimed that over time, he noticed money had been removed from his account, and he believed Graham and the others were behind it.

He also maintained that cameras had been planted in his bedroom and bathroom to spy on him.

In recent weeks, Graham had accused Hall of molesting their daughter and threatened to have him registered as a sex offender. Hall denied the accusations and said he was unaware of the specific allegations. Graham had also told him he needed to move out within three days, which, combined with his lack of income, would have left him homeless.

Around 3:30 p.m. that day, Hall said he decided to smoke the remainder of the methamphetamine he had in his possession, saying it made him feel calm and normal. He then fell asleep and woke up around 6:30 p.m. feeling angry, fixated on what he believed others were doing to destroy his life.

Hall told detectives he "snapped." He grabbed paint thinner, computer cleaner, WD-40, and two butane canisters from his room and began spraying the contents throughout the space. He then lit two pieces of paper on fire and threw them down, setting the room ablaze. He locked his bedroom door, grabbed his shotgun and handgun, and exited through a side door leading to the rear of the house, where he waited — looking for Graham and her husband.

When neither came out, Hall moved to the front of the house and approached the motorhome. He threw open the door and found Graham inside alone. When she began to yell, he pointed the shotgun at her and fired. She fell to the floor and attempted to sit up, at which point Hall fired a second time, striking her in the head.

Hall told detectives he knew she was dead after the second shot. He then exited the motorhome and continued searching for her husband, saying he intended to shoot him if he found him.

As Hall made his way to the back of the home, he encountered Chance. He told Chance to get out of his way, but when Chance did not move, Hall pointed the gun in his direction and fired a round into the house. He told Chance the house was on fire and to get out. Hall continued to wait near the door to the husband's room. The only person who emerged was one of Graham's children. Hall told her the house was on fire and to leave.

Hall then returned to the front of the house, where he was arrested. He told detectives he was not sorry for what he did, expressing remorse only for Graham's mother. He said Graham "got what she deserved."

Hall is facing one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, six charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree arson, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.