Las Vegas teacher arrested for sex crimes may have additional victims, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas teacher arrested on suspicion of engaging in sex acts with students may have additional victims, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police on Monday announced the arrest of 36-year-old Jordan Bushey for "sexually based crimes that occurred within Las Vegas."

Bushey was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:



six counts of school employee engage in sex act with pupil

one count of unlawful communication between a person of authority and a pupil

"Detectives believe there may be additional victims due to Bushey being a teacher with ties to local youth students," LVMPD officials stated.

Police encourage anyone who may have been a victim of Bushey, or who has additional information about the crime he is accused of, to contact LVMPD's Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.