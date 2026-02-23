LVMPD: Ex-employee chases employee with gun, fatally shot by another employee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has announced that a homicide investigation is in progress in the 1100 block of South Fort Apache Road.

Channel 13 attended media briefing held by LVMPD's Lieutenant Price this evening to learn more.

According to Metro, a call was received regarding a chase between two men involving a firearm around 5:15 p.m. this evening. Later, they learned that shots were fired.

Police found an individual suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the area. When medical personnel arrived, he was pronounced dead.

LVMPD determined that following an argument, an ex-employee armed with a gun was chasing a current employee inside of a business. According to police, another employee took a firearm from his vehicle and shot the ex-employee.

The employee who fired on the ex-employee was taken into custody. The employee initially being chased was not injured.

Lt. Price said that there are elements of self-defense involved in this incident. That employee is cooperating with Metro at this time, LVMPD shared.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LVMPD Homicide, or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Nevada to remain anonymous.