LVMPD: Ex-employee chases employee with gun, fatally shot by another employee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has announced that a homicide investigation is in progress in the 1100 block of South Fort Apache Road.
Channel 13 attended media briefing held by LVMPD's Lieutenant Price this evening to learn more.
Watch the full briefing here:
According to Metro, a call was received regarding a chase between two men involving a firearm around 5:15 p.m. this evening. Later, they learned that shots were fired.
Police found an individual suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the area. When medical personnel arrived, he was pronounced dead.
LVMPD determined that following an argument, an ex-employee armed with a gun was chasing a current employee inside of a business. According to police, another employee took a firearm from his vehicle and shot the ex-employee.
The employee who fired on the ex-employee was taken into custody. The employee initially being chased was not injured.
Lt. Price said that there are elements of self-defense involved in this incident. That employee is cooperating with Metro at this time, LVMPD shared.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LVMPD Homicide, or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Nevada to remain anonymous.
-
LVMPD: Man arrested after shooting woman to death and setting a house on fireIt happened around 9:18 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gabriel Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Arrest report shares new details in man's arrest following attempted kidnappingIn a report Channel 13 obtained from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the incident happened on Feb. 17.
Evidence from nighttime search can be included in Duane Davis case, judge rulesAttorneys for Duane "Keefe D" Davis filed a motion to try to suppress evidence from a 2023 search at his Clark County home.
Domestic incident leads to shooting in PahrumpA shooting in Pahrump left two people shot during a domestic incident, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Department.