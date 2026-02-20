Arrest report shares new details in man's arrest following attempted kidnapping

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details about the arrest of Kendrick Weatherspoon.
In a report Channel 13 obtained from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the incident happened on Feb. 17.
Crime
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping, LVMPD searches for additional victims
According to the report, the victim, identified as a 13-year-old girl, was on her way to school when Weatherspoon encountered her. According to her, and to witness statements, Weatherspoon allegedly used beckoning hand gestures towards her and yelled "come here sweetie." Their statements also shared that he opened the driver's side door to exit his car.
The victim ran to a nearby grocery store and received assistance calling the police by employees. These employees reported that the victim was afraid during this exchange.
WATCH | We spoke with investigators, both current and former, about what the potential victims might be feeling right now:
Patrol officers, Clark County School Police,and detectives from the Vice Section's Child Exploitation Task Force responded to this incident.
Police later found Weatherspoon's car, which was identified as a green 1996 Chevrolet Caprice with gold rims, at a nearby car wash.
During an interview with officials, he claimed he had stopped in the area to call his girlfriend, denying speaking with anyone during that time. He did, however, admit to seeing a girl walk by in the parking lot.
Video surveillance footage that corroborated the victim's statement was reviewed, and witness interviews were also conducted with the grocery store employees. Police found probable cause to arrest Weatherspoon shortly after.
Weatherspoon was charged with the following:
- Attempted kidnapping of a minor (1st degree)
- Luring a child/mentally ill person
- Child abuse or neglect (1st degree)
In addition to these charges, Channel 13 has also learned that Weatherspoon was convicted for gun possession in 2002, and was previously arrested for sex trafficking of an adult in 2021.
He also appears in the Nevada Gaming Commission and the Nevada Gaming Control Board's list of excluded persons (also known as the Nevada Black Book).
County records show that his next scheduled court appearance is set for Feb. 23, with bail set at $27,000.
