Man arrested after attempted kidnapping, LVMPD searches for additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is attempting to locate additional witnesses and victims following the arrest of Kendrick Weatherspoon.
Weatherspoon, 47, was arrested on Feb. 17 after police said he made an attempt to "kidnap and lure a juvenile." He now faces the following charges:
- Attempted kidnapping of a minor (1st degree)
- Luring a child or mentally ill person
- Child abuse or neglect
Metro believes that other attempts may have been made by Weatherspoon to lure more victims to a vehicle. A photo of that car was provided to us by police.
If you have any information, or believe you may have been a victim, you can contact the LVMPD Vice Section at 702-828-3455 or Vice@LVMPD.com. If you'd like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
