Man accused in DUI crash that killed 12-year-old could have some charges dropped through plea deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A plea deal may be on the table for the man accused of driving under the influence and killing 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez.

Oh'Ryan Brooks appeared in court on Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

He faces charges of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death or personal injury.

His case now moves to district court, where Brooks's attorney says he will plead to the charge of failure to stop at the scene of a crash. That count carries a potential sentence of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $5,000.

The deal would also require Brooks to pay $6,953.31 in restitution to Suarez's mother, his attorney said.

After court, Channel 13 heard from Martina Suarez, who expressed her frustration and disappointment.

"Is he ever going to pay the restitution? No. And $6,000 is not even near enough for my son, so no, of course, it's not enough," Suarez said. "It's not even what his funeral cost, actually."

Suarez has been outspoken in her push for accountability in the wake of her son's death. Cristofer Suarez was walking to J.D. Smith Middle School on October 3 when police say Brooks crashed into him, then drove off, leaving the child with fatal injuries.

According to an arrest report, Brooks told police he'd inhaled THC from his vape pen while getting his kids ready for school that morning.

Since Suarez was killed, the City of Las Vegas ordered improvements at the intersection of Owens Avenue and 21st Street, where he was hit. The city also plans to install a traffic signal at the intersection, and previously told Channel 13 it would be constructed in 2026.