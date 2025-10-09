Changes coming to deadly Las Vegas intersection after 12-year-old's tragic death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are coming to the intersection of Owens Avenue and 21st Street following the tragic death of 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez while he was walking to JD Smith Middle School.

The death of Cristofer Suarez by a suspected impaired driver last Friday sent shockwaves through the community as locals continue to call for safer streets across the valley. These calls for changes grew even louder as, just days later, 12-year-old Haylee Ryan died in a separate incident near Lied Middle School after colliding with a school bus on her bike.

Parents emphasize importance of safe routes to school after two students killed on roadways days apart

Local leaders are responding.

On Thursday, the City of Las Vegas told Channel 13 school flashers at the intersection will be extended starting Friday morning. They will be active during peak times when students are walking to and from campus — specifically for middle and elementary schools.

Previously, these flashers, which are located next to Rancho High School, were only active during high school hours. We can also expect the crosswalk to be cleaned up for better visibility.

Channel 13 has learned the City of Las Vegas plans to install a traffic signal at the intersection, but it won't be constructed until 2026. The city told us they're still in the design phase, and it's about 30% complete.

The intersection lies on the border between North Las Vegas and Las Vegas. Both cities reviewed the intersection to implement changes.