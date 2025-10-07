Bicyclist who crashed with school bus near northwest valley middle school dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student involved in a school bus crash in the northwest valley has died from their injuries, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. near the intersection of Bradley Road and West Tropical Parkway by Lied STEM Academy.

You can watch the full police briefing here:

BRIEFING: Student hit by school bus near Bradley Road and Tropical Parkway

The school bus was traveling west on Tropical at the same time a 12-year-old girl was riding west on her bicycle. She was riding in the marked bicycle lane that runs on Tropical.

Police said the crash happened when the bicyclist and bus collided and projected the girl into another vehicle.

The girl was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.

None of the 55 students on the bus reported any injuries, and they were escorted off the bus by their parents.

This incident comes days after another student's death. Cristofer Suarez was hit by a suspected DUI driver Friday morning on his way to school in the area of Owens Avenue and 21st Street. On Monday, it was confirmed that Suarez had succumbed to his injuries.

