Las Vegas police investigating homicide near Lake Mead and Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide in the western valley Saturday night.

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has confirmed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department the investigation is in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive.

LVMPD has added that officials will share additional details in a media briefing at 9:50 p.m., which we will have live on our website.

