LVMPD: One shot, killed following domestic dispute in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one in Spring Valley just after midnight.

Earlier this morning, Channel 13 attended a media briefing held by Lieutenant Robert Price of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to learn more.

Lt. Price shared that dispatch was notified by a female caller that her boyfriend had been shot in the 9200 block of Desert Village Avenue.

Seconds later, dispatch received a second call from a man that claimed to have just shot his daughter's boyfriend.

Officers took the suspect into custody without incident upon their arrival. They also found a man inside a residence who appeared to have been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Lt. Price said that a verbal argument between the father and the boyfriend occurred before the father drew a gun and fired at the boyfriend.

A juvenile was also inside the house, but Lt. Price said they were unrelated to this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact LVMPD Homicide, or to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers of Nevada.