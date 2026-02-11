Las Vegas woman pleads guilty as part of counterfeit coupon scheme, says U.S. Attorney's Office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman has pleaded guilty to manufacturing millions of counterfeit coupons and selling them online.
Serena Reamy Hedden manufactured nearly 3.5 million counterfeit coupons at her home, according to court documents from August 2017 to September 2019.
The counterfeit coupon values were often created with inflated values in order to receive items from retail stores for free or for a greatly reduced price, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
As part of the scheme, she is alleged to have sold the counterfeit coupons online and through social media, and would mail the counterfeit coupons through the United States Postal Service.
Hedden then sold the merchandise she unlawfully obtained by using the counterfeit coupons, officials said.
When a federal search warrant of her home was executed on Sept. 17, 2019, agents found equipment she used to manufacture coupons, along with specialized paper, specialized printers, unused packing boxes, and a large number of counterfeit coupons.
“This case demonstrates the serious impact of large-scale counterfeit coupon schemes on retailers and consumers alike,” said Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang. “Serena Hedden’s actions not only defrauded businesses out of millions of dollars, but also undermined the integrity of the marketplace. We remain committed to investigating and prosecuting those who engage in such fraudulent activity.”
Hedden pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for May 7, 2026.
