Report: Las Vegas traffic stop turns into police shooting after DUI suspect draws gun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provides more details on the traffic stop at the intersection of St. Rose Park Way and the I-15 south entrance ramp that turned into a shooting on early Sunday morning.

According to the arrest report, Nevada State Trooper Duarte saw an Audi Q7 run a red light at the intersection of St. Rose Park Way and the I-15 south entrance ramp.

The driver, now identified as Barbara Christine Lu, was stopped and asked to exit her car to administer field sobriety tests. According to police, Lu refused and after several attempts to get her to exit her car, Trooper Duarte asked for backup and opened the driver's side door. After opening the door, Lu's dog jumped out and attacked Duarte, according to the arrest report.

Eventually, Lu called the dog back into the car.

Around this time, Trooper Ducut arrived as backup and attempted to get Lu to exit the vehicle, which Lu continued to refuse, the arrest report says.

At one point, Trooper Ducut turned to Trooper Duarte and when he looked back at Lu, she was allegedly pointing a gun at his face, according to the arrest report.

Trooper Ducut fired one shot at Lu and the bullet struck the driver's side window and exited through the windshield. Lu was not hit with the bullet but did have injuries to her neck, probably caused by the broken glass, the report states.

After Ducut fired his gun, Lu opened the door and was placed in custody.

Lu was transported to UMC for medical treatment, but once she is released from the hospital, the Nevada State Police will arrest Lu for driving under the influence. Metro Police will rebook for charges related to the shooting, which include assault with a deadly weapon, firearm on a protected person and resisting arrest with a firearm.