Driver faces DUI, hit-and-run charges after colliding with another car and three pedestrians

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Tesla driver has been booked for DUI and hit-and-run charges following a collision with another vehicle and three pedestrians.

In a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), we learned that it happened on Harmon Avenue and Audrie Lane at 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The first crash happened between a 2026 Tesla Model Y and a 2024 Chevrolet Trax. The Tesla failed to maintain its lane and entered the south sidewalk on Harmon Avenue, re-entered the roadway, and hit the rear of the Chevrolet.

At the time, a family of two adults and a two-year-old in a stroller were on the sidewalk on the southwest corner of Harmon Avenue and Audrie Lane. They were hit by the Tesla, leaving the adult male family member with minor injuries and the adult woman and the two-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries. All pedestrians were hospitalized.

The Tesla fled the scene, where police said it was tailed by a witness to the parking lot of a Topgolf on Koval Lane. Following the Tesla driver's discovery, Metro said that he showed signs of impairment. The 28-year-old man was booked for DUI and hit-and-run charges.

This investigation is still ongoing.