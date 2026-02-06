Homicide detectives investigate after man found fatally wounded east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found fatally wounded in an area just east of the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

According to preliminary information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Paradise Road and Edison Circle, which is south of Sierra Vista Drive.

Officers were called on reports of "a male laying in blood," Channel 13 was told. They found a person "who had several wounds and was unresponsive." The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There is not a suspect in custody at this time," police said.

While the investigation is ongoing, drivers can expect traffic on Paradise Road to be "limited" for several hours, LVMPD says. Members of the public should avoid the area, if possible.

This investigation is unfolding just hours after two people were critically injured in a shooting less than a mile away, on Sierra Vista Drive near University Center Drive. A suspect was said to be at large in that shooting.

Police tell us at this time, they don't believe these incidents are related.

This is a developing story.