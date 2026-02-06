Suspect accused of murdering Las Vegas teen in 2008 reaches plea deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 18 years after a Las Vegas teenager was killed, the man accused of murdering him has agreed to plead guilty.
According to an agreement with prosecutors that was filed this week, Jonathan Romero has agreed to plead guilty to first degree murder after shooting David Manriquez back in July 2008. The attempted murder and burglary charges will be dismissed.
Prosecutors said Romero forced his way into a home near Lamb and Washington, killed Manriquez, and fled to Mexico. A warrant was issued shortly after the murder but Romero wasn't taken into custody until 2024. That's when he was captured and extradited back to Nevada.
JUNE 2025: Family of David Manriquez speak to Channel 13
The plea agreement states Romero has agreed to spend between 20 to 50 years in prison with credit for time served, starting with the date of his arrest in Mexico.
He is scheduled to be formally sentenced on March 26.
