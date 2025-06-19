LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 17 years on the run, the man accused of killing 18-year-old David Manriquez will face trial in Clark County.

Jonathan Romero, now 34, appeared in a Clark County courtroom on Wednesday morning charged with shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in July of 2008.

WATCH | Family of David Manriquez speak in court Wednesday

After 17 years on the run, man accused of killing Las Vegas teen will face trial in Clark County

Romero is charged with murder, attempted murder, and burglary.

Prosecutors say Romero forced his way into a home near Lamb and Washington, shot Manriquez multiple times — including in the back of the head — and then fled to Mexico.

A warrant was issued shortly after the murder, but Romero wasn't taken into custody until last year, when he was captured in Mexico and extradited back to Nevada.

The victim's family, including his son, who was only 5 months old when his father was killed, were at the courthouse to face the man accused of killing their loved one.

"We kind of just put it in God's hands, if justice doesn't come here on earth, then he'll get it when he has to see God. So we never expected him to get caught. It was a shock," said Ruby Manriquez, David's sister.

"I just want him to pay for what he did to my son. He will," said David's father.

Ruby wore a shirt with her brother's photo and his nickname "Toons," remembering him as a bright light with an even bigger heart.

Romero has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail without bail. His trial is currently scheduled for March of next year.

Meanwhile, the Manriquez family says all they want now is justice.

