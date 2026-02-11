Police investigation underway after man found beaten to death in apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on Feb. 10 in the 900 block of Brush Street.

Around 11:30 a.m., police learned of an unresponsive man found in an apartment in the area. Upon their arrival, Metro determined that the victim had sustained blunt force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.